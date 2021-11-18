B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

NYSE AAP opened at $232.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $243.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

