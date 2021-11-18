B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 26,046 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 570.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 23,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

TDY stock opened at $451.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $350.01 and a 52-week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

