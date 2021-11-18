B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 141,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,082 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 246,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 65,646 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

