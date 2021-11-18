B. Riley Weighs in on Geron Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Geron in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 26,769.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

GERN opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 4.66. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $457.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Geron by 741.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Geron by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

