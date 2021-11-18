B. Riley Weighs in on iMedia Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of iMedia Brands in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IMBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

iMedia Brands stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $152.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.81.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.55 million. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $4,650,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iMedia Brands by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

