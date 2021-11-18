Baader Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €52.00 Price Target

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) received a €52.00 ($61.18) target price from analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.33 ($73.33).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €63.72 ($74.96) on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €47.34 ($55.69) and a 52 week high of €72.68 ($85.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of -411.10.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

