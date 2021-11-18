Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Tops $26.05 on Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for $26.05 or 0.00045148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $267.99 million and $22.41 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00046586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00217188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088281 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,849 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

