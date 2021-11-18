Banano Price Hits $0.0202 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, Banano has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $26.90 million and approximately $425,656.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069587 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,626 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,964,370 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

