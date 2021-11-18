BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Up 76.8% in October

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the October 14th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

