Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.52% of frontdoor worth $22,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in frontdoor by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,243,000 after buying an additional 290,462 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,251,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,990,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 253,388 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,005 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get frontdoor alerts:

FTDR stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTDR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.