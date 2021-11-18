Bank of America Corp DE Buys 563,761 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $21,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after buying an additional 645,371 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1,475.9% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 542,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 507,938 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 207.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 336,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 226,843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 855.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 250,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,642,000. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

MQY opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

