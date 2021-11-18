Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.52% of frontdoor worth $22,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in frontdoor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in frontdoor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in frontdoor by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in frontdoor by 10.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

frontdoor stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

