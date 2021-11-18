Bank of America Corp DE Has $21.94 Million Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $21,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $145,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

