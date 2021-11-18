Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $20,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCO. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth $239,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:BCO opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $84.72.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.