Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,028 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.53% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $20,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%.

