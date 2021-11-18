Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 499,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $19,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

