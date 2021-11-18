Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,028 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.53% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $20,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after buying an additional 717,546 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,441,000 after buying an additional 559,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,727,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,173,000 after acquiring an additional 361,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 178,556.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 348,185 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,745,000.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

