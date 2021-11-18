Bank of America Corp DE Sells 49,051 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,051 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.45% of Air Lease worth $21,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3,770.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,795 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 82.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Air Lease by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 253,553 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 77.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 492,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 215,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,564,000 after purchasing an additional 205,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AL opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.05. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

