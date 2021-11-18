Bank of America Corp DE Sells 72,816 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,816 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.11% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $20,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after buying an additional 192,794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after acquiring an additional 344,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 188,303 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

