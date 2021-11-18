Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDWWF opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. Redrow has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

