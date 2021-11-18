Barclays Reiterates €54.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.89 ($65.76).

Shares of SHL opened at €63.78 ($75.04) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a fifty-two week high of €62.22 ($73.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €58.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.47.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

