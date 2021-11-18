Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BBSI opened at $76.73 on Monday. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,284,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,965,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 204,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.