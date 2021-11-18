Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $77.50 and last traded at $76.50, with a volume of 351480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.78.

The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

