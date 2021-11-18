Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 330,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,552. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

