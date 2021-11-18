Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.53

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €85.53 ($100.62) and traded as high as €93.72 ($110.26). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €93.48 ($109.98), with a volume of 862,865 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €102.79 ($120.92).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €85.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

