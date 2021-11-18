Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned 0.65% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USEP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth $3,070,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth $2,838,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1,293.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth $98,000.

NYSEARCA:USEP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.54. 3,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,267. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $28.63.

