Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October comprises 0.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UOCT. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2,889.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.41. 1,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,519. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $28.51.

