Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $662,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned about 0.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 83.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $201,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,933. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $29.96 and a 1-year high of $33.26.

