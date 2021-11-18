Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New makes up about 2.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned approximately 3.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

PAPR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,738. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.