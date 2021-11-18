Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $98,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.84. 8,785,285 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05.

