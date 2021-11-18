Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.46. 61,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,252. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.74 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

