Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Invests $46,000 in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EJUL. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 103.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000.

NYSEARCA EJUL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24.

