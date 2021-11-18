Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.89 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average of $139.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

