Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKL. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.