Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 539,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 414,773 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.10.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

