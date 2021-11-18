Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 47.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Analog Devices by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 28.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.12.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $187.04 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $188.10. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.57 and its 200 day moving average is $167.55.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

