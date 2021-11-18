Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.51 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $380.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

