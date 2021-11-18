Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 163 ($2.13) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday.

BEG opened at GBX 138.72 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 138.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1,387.20. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 85.76 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.34 ($1.96).

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

