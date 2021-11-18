Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Down 76.6% in October

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the October 14th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BNCHF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Benchmark Metals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83.
About Benchmark Metals
