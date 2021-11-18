Bennicas & Associates Inc. Purchases 6,300 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Kirkland Lake Gold accounts for 1.2% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,223,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,620,000 after acquiring an additional 434,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,107,000 after acquiring an additional 733,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,267 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,778,000 after acquiring an additional 161,262 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,978,000 after buying an additional 2,164,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.