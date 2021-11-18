Bennicas & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 45.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $109.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

