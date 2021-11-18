Berenberg Bank Increases Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

OXIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

OXIG opened at GBX 2,325 ($30.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,399.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,321.56. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 31.94. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.