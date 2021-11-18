Berenberg Bank Raises ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target to €12.30

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.30 ($14.47) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.