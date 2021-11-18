Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 176 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 125.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Moody’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Moody’s by 13.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Moody’s by 16.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $397.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $261.38 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,521 shares of company stock valued at $583,635. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

