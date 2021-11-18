Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191,758 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equifax by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,157,344,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after buying an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,132,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,681,000 after buying an additional 173,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

EFX stock opened at $290.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $292.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.