Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 499 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Atlassian by 45.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.28.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $440.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.24. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $191.18 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

