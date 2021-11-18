Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $187.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.50 and a 12 month high of $188.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.57 and its 200 day moving average is $167.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.12.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.