Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 229 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM stock opened at $119.06 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $95.30 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $617.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.