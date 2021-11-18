Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.20-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.35. Berry Global Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.700 EPS.

NYSE:BERY traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 101,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.27.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

