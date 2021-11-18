Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd

Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Bilibili accounts for approximately 69.6% of Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Bilibili worth $44,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 148.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 261.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $604,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 93.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $2,038,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili stock opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.25. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. CLSA dropped their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.